Yes Bank Starts UPI Payment Facility Via RuPay Credit Cards; Read To Know More

There is excellent news for all the users of the RuPay credit card. The Yes Bank RuPay credit card is now available on the NPCI-operated Bhim App (BHIM). This means you can link your RuPay credit card to the BHIM App and pay at any store or mall, by simply scanning the Merchant United Payments Interface (UPI) QR Code. You can link RuPay credit cards from 9 banks to the BHIM app. In June 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorised users to link their credit cards to the UPI. RuPay credit card and UPI link was launched last year. It is only possible with certain banks that have permitted the connecting of their RuPay credit cards to UPI.

With this facility, you can now pay with your credit card by scanning the QR code or making payments to online merchants. P2P payments are not possible. Aside from BHIM, several banks’ RuPay credit card is now available on select UPI apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, PayZapp, and Freecharge.

Here is how you can link your RuPay credit card with BHIM App:

Start with opening the BHIM app.

Now click on ‘Linked Bank Account’.

Click on the + sign; two options will appear in Add Account – Bank Account and Credit Card.

After selecting the ‘Credit Card’ option, the details of the credit card linked to your mobile number will come.

Enter the last 6 digits of the credit card number and the validity of the credit card.

Now enter the OTP received on the mobile number.

Create UPI PIN.

You are done with the process of registration.