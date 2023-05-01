How To Earn Money On YouTube?

One can earn money on YouTube by leveraging the YouTube Partner Program. As per the information available on Google Help portal, only channels that follow YouTube channel monetisation policies may be able to monetise.

It’s important to remember that building a successful YouTube channel takes time, effort, and dedication. You should focus on creating high-quality content that resonates with your audience and engage with your viewers to build a loyal following.

The YouTube Partner Program (YPP) gives creators greater access to YouTube resources and monetisation features, and access to Creator Support teams. It also allows revenue sharing from ads being served on your content.

You can make money on YouTube through the following features:

Advertising revenue : Earn revenue from Watch Page ads and Shorts Feed ads.

: Earn revenue from Watch Page ads and Shorts Feed ads. Channel memberships : Your members make recurring monthly payments in exchange for special perks that you offer.

: Your members make recurring monthly payments in exchange for special perks that you offer. Shopping : Your fans can browse and buy products, like merch, from your store on YouTube.

: Your fans can browse and buy products, like merch, from your store on YouTube. Super Chat & Super Stickers: Your fans pay to get their messages or animated images highlighted in chat streams.

Your fans pay to get their messages or animated images highlighted in chat streams. Super Thanks : Your fans pay to get their message highlighted in your video’s comments section.

: Your fans pay to get their message highlighted in your video’s comments section. YouTube Premium revenue: Get part of a YouTube Premium subscriber’s subscription fee when they watch your content.

Each feature has its own set of eligibility requirements on top of subscriber and view count requirements.

Your YouTube earnings and tax liability

Earning money on YouTube or receiving Shorts bonuses are a great way to be rewarded for good, engaging content on the platform. Keep in mind that you may be liable to pay taxes to your country of residence on any income earned from your monetised videos on YouTube. Check your tax rules and seek detailed guidance.

Readers must check complete details on the official Google portal (https://support.google.com/) as there are several guidelines which are important to be understood in order to utilise the benefit of YouTube Partner Program.

