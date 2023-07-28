YouTuber's PAN Card Misuse Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns In Uttar Pradesh

Thirty-three-year-old Maharana Pratap Singh, a resident of Khurja City in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, found himself entangled in a distressing income tax predicament. The Income Tax department served him a notice demanding an exorbitant sum of Rs 2.6 crore as income tax, leaving Singh utterly bewildered. The reason behind this astronomical demand was revealed when Singh discovered that his PAN card had been misused and linked to not one but seven registered firms.

Speaking to CNBC TV 18, Singh expressed utter disbelief at the situation, asserting that he did not know these seven firms and the unauthorized use of his PAN card. His monthly income of Rs 20,000 from his Youtube channel rendered the demand for such a colossal amount impossible for him to fulfil. According to Singh, his financial situation is dire, and he can only afford to pay a mere 10% of the amount demanded by the Income Tax department.

Upon closer inspection, Singh’s chartered accountant unearthed the unsettling truth behind the PAN card misuse. Among the seven firms linked to Singh’s PAN card, one was from Telangana, five from Delhi, and the last one from Uttar Pradesh. This blatant case of identity theft highlights the vulnerability of personal information in the digital age and the need for individuals to safeguard themselves against such fraudulent activities.

Singh’s case serves as a stark reminder that PAN card misuse can happen to anyone, and even renowned celebrities from various fields have fallen victim to such fraud. In many instances, individuals inadvertently expose their PAN numbers while booking flight or railway tickets on random websites, providing hackers with easy access to this crucial information.

To protect against such misuse, individuals can follow these essential tips:

Exercise Caution While Sharing PAN Card Details: Avoid submitting PAN card numbers on random websites and ensure the authenticity of the site before providing any sensitive information. Opt for using less vulnerable ID details like driver’s licenses and Voter IDs when possible.

Be Cautious with PAN Card Photocopies: Share PAN card photocopies only with genuine individuals or companies, and sign them with the date for added security. Maintain a record of where and to whom these photocopies have been submitted.

Limit Personal Information: Refrain from submitting your full name and date of birth on random websites, as these details can be exploited to track your PAN number.