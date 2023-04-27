Trends :Stock MarketPetrol PriceGold PricesJobsAadhaar
Home » Business » Yuan Surpasses Dollar as China’s Most Used Cross-Border Currency

Yuan Surpasses Dollar as China’s Most Used Cross-Border Currency

Cross-border payments and receipts in yuan rose to a record $549.9 billion in March from $434.5 billion a month earlier

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 00:04 IST

Shanghai, China

China has long been promoting the use of yuan to settle cross-border trades as part of an efforts to internationalise the use of its currency. (Photo: Reuters)
China has long been promoting the use of yuan to settle cross-border trades as part of an efforts to internationalise the use of its currency. (Photo: Reuters)

The yuan became the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China in March, overtaking the dollar for the first time, official data showed, reflecting efforts by Beijing to internationalise use of the yuan.

Cross-border payments and receipts in yuan rose to a record $549.9 billion in March from $434.5 billion a month earlier, according to Reuters calculation based on data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The yuan was used in 48.4% of all cross-border transactions, Reuters calculated, while the dollar’s share declined to 46.7% from 48.6% a month earlier.

The volume of cross-border transactions covers both the current and capital accounts.

Advertisement

China has long been promoting the use of yuan to settle cross-border trades as part of an efforts to internationalise the use of its currency.

The yuan’s use in global trade finance remains low, though it has shown steady increases.

RELATED NEWS

Data from SWIFT showed that the yuan’s share of global currency transactions for trade finance rose to 4.5% in March, while the dollar accounted for 83.71%.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 00:04 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 00:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uber Glamorous In Purple Ballroom-style Gown, Check Out The Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About