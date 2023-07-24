Zerodha Users Can Now Trade Options On Sensibull For Free

Zerodha-Sensibull deal: Sensibull CEO and co-founder Abid Hassan on Monday announced that options trading on the platform will be completely free for all Zerodha users from Monday, July 24, 2023. Under the deal, Zerodha will be paying for this Sensibull facility and users will not be charged anything for this.

“This is the biggest and the most exciting news since we started Sensibull in 2017. Starting today, Sensibull will be 100 per cent free for all Zerodha users, forever," Hassan said in a tweet on Monday.

He added that users get access to the country’s best options trading platform for free, Zerodha gives their options traders the best user experience, and we get paid too as a business. “Everyone wins!"

Advertisement

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said in a tweet, “We have good news for all @zerodhaonline option traders, @BeSensibull will now be completely free. We cover the costs so that @abidsensibull & Team can focus on only one thing: Help option traders do better."

Abid Hassan said Sensibull does not have to think of making a yearly profit from subscriptions or selling more of its product. It only has one mission - Improve the lives of traders, try to make them profitable, and do what is truly good for our users.

For trading, users have to pay the normal charges that they pay Zerodha — Rs 20 per order — whether they trade from Kite, or directly from Sensibull. “Long story short, no extra charges for using Sensibull," Hassan said.