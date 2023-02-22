Zomato Wants You To Eat 'Ghar Ka Khana' Everyday; Announces New Service

Food delivery platform Zomato today said it has launched ‘Everyday’, a home-style meal service under which its food partners will collaborate with home-chefs.

“Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home," company’s founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog-post.

“Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes," he added.

Goyal informed that Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only.

“With fresh meals starting at only Rs 89, our customers can eat healthier and better daily," Goyal said.

The demand for home-style food has seen a considerable growth due to factors like health and taste preferences.

Home-style cooked meals are generally healthier because you have control over the ingredients that go into your food.

Recently, Zomato said it is building public infrastructure called ‘Rest Points’ to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies.

Rest Points offer clean drinking water, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, high-speed internet, a 24×7 helpdesk and first-aid support.

“We recognise that delivery partners face multiple challenges while on the job, from navigating through traffic to delivering orders in inclement weather conditions.

“In line with our commitment to their welfare, we are delighted to announce The Shelter Project – under which we have started building public infrastructure (called Rest Points) to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies," Goyal had said in the blog post.

Goyal further noted that “we believe that by providing a space for all delivery partners to rest, recharge, and take a moment for themselves, we can create a better environment that promotes their physical and mental health."

A study by government think tank NITI Aayog had recently estimated that in 2020-21, 77 lakh workers were engaged in India’s gig economy, with the workforce expected to expand to 2.35 crore workers by 2029-30.

Delivery boys, cleaners, consultants, bloggers, etc., are all part of the gig economy, and face several challenges related to social security, gratuity, minimum wage protection and working hours, as they are engaged in livelihoods outside the traditional employer-employee arrangement.

(With PTI inputs)

