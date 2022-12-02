10-Year-Old Boy Shoots His Mother Dead After She Refuses To Buy Him VR Headset

According to the World Health Organization, violence caused by youth has become a global problem. Every year, over 2,00,000 killings are reported worldwide, among people aged between 10 and 29. One such case surfaced yet again. A 10-year-old in the US state of Milwaukee shot his mother in the face after the parent refused to buy him a virtual reality headset. The kid, remorseless at his act, even went to the extent of logging into his mom’s Amazon account and purchasing the gaming set the very next day.

According to the New York Post, the kid’s name has not been unveiled, keeping his age in mind. The boy initially disclosed to the police that he had procured the gun from his mother’s bedroom on November 21 at about 7 in the morning. He took the gun to the basement where the kid’s mom was doing the laundry. As per the boy’s confession, he was toying with the gun when the device went off and hit her mother.

The 10-year-old immediately informed his elder sister, 26, who called the police. As per a complaint report obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the kid’s relatives found the boy’s story to be fishy and contacted the authorities. He later admitted to killing his mother intentionally by aiming the gun at her.

The New York Post further reports that the boy’s aunt picked him up the next day after the shooting incident. To her surprise, she found that he had the access to the keys to the container that housed the gun. Upon questioning the juvenile, he confessed to the homicide. “I’m really sorry for what happened. I’m sorry for killing my mom," the boy was reported saying to his aunt, with a straight face, having no hint of sadness.

Just a day after the boy committed the heinous crime, he ordered an Oculus Virtual Reality headset by logging into her mother’s Amazon account. As per the boy’s relatives, the 10-year-old was mentally unstable. They also claimed that the youngster used to hear imaginary voices.

Narrating two incidents of his troublesome behaviour, the relatives shared with the investigators that when he was 4 years old, the unnamed kid swung his pet puppy’s tail mercilessly. At another time, just six months prior to his committing the gruesome crime, the boy set an inflammable liquid-filled balloon on fire, causing an explosion.

