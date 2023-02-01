A young Iranian couple, in their 20s, has been sentenced to prison for 10 years after they shared a video of themselves dancing in the street. The video shows the dup dancing at Tehran’s Azadi Tower. Iranian laws prohibit women from dancing in public, let alone with a man. The woman, in the video, was also seen without a headscarf in defiance of Iran’s strict rule. The couple identified to be Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and her fiance, Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, have been convicted for “promoting corruption and prostitution, colluding against national security, and propaganda against the establishment," reported DailyMail.

The couple’s video was hailed by many as a symbol of freedom demanded by the protest movement that began after the death of 22-year-old Mhasa Amini in police custody last year.

While the couple did not link their dance video to the ongoing protests and unrest in Iran, they still ended up getting detained by the authorities after their video raked over millions of views on Instagram.

The house of Astiyazh Haghighi was also raided by officials before taking her under arrest. Besides the jail time, the authorities have also issued a two-year ban on the couple from using social media or leaving the country. The two are also prohibited from leaving the country. The unrest in Iran began back in September with various protests being led in the country to overthrow the country’s regime that rose to power following the 1979 revolution. Riots swept the nation after the untimely death of Mahsa Amini, in police custody.

Amini was detained in Tehran after being accused of violating the morality rule that makes it mandatory for all women in the country to cover their hair with a hijab or any other headscarf. Amini reportedly set herself on fire and her demise became a catalyst for wider protests in the country. Anti-government protests are aimed at displaying the citizens’ discontent over the prevailing inequality, corruption, unemployment, and poverty. To mitigate the protests, government authorities are handing out severe sentences to people who are caught owing to their involvement in the unrest. Over 14,000 people have been arrested since the protests began last year.

