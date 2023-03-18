Deep sea diving is on many people’s wishlists. Yet, as much as we appreciate the wonders of the sea, actually living underwater is a stretch too far for most humans. But not so for Joseph Dituri, a professor at the University of South Florida. Better known by his social media handle Dr Deep Sea, Dituri has decided to conduct a bizarre experiment – to live underwater for 100 days. His objective? To observe the effects the experiment has on his body. Dr Deep Sea began the one-of-a-kind biology experiment titled ‘Neptune 100’ on March 1 and plans to continue it till June 9.

Dr Deep Sea has been living 30 feet underwater since the start of the month. The retired U.S. Navy Commander turned professor’s new abode is a 100-square foot habitat located at approximately ‘two-thousandths of a league under the sea’ at Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Key Largo. Dituri will live in isolation for Neptune 100. The professor dropped a video stating the objectives of his experiment.

Advertisement

Watch:

Dituri is studying how the human body responds to extreme pressure over a long duration of time. Interestingly, the professor has not abandoned his responsibilities to his students. Dr Deep Sea will still be teaching his biomedical engineering class online.

A team of medical professionals will routinely dive into the habitat to monitor Dr Deep Sea’s health. Before, during and after Neptune 100, the 55-year-old will complete a series of psychological, psychosocial and medical tests.

Advertisement

Talking about the experiment Dr Deep Sea stated, “The human body has never been underwater that long, so I will be monitored closely. This study will examine every way this journey impacts my body, but my null hypothesis is that there will be improvements to my health due to the increased pressure."

Dr Deep Sea will also test new technologies during the project, including an artificial intelligence tool that can scan a human for illnesses and determine if any medication is needed.

Advertisement

According to the University of South Florida, Joseph Dituri is advancing conclusions found in a study, which stated that cells exposed to increased pressure doubled within five days. This implies that increased pressure has the potential to allow humans to increase their lifespan and prevent diseases related to ageing. “We suspect I am going to come out super-human!" Dituri said about the conclusion of the experiment.

If he manages to complete the experiment, Dr Deep Sea will create a record of living underwater. The current world record was set in 2014 when two professors in Tennessee lived underwater for 73 days.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here