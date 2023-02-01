The secret to a long life is not rooted in some diets or just a healthy lifestyle. While you should continue to follow the usuals, this 100-year-old British woman advises you to stop speaking with strange men to live longer. Olive Westerman, from South Kirby, West Yorkshire hit the special milestone of completing 10 decades on this planet. And it was expected of her to have some wisdom to share on how she was able to live such a happy life filled with laughter and travel. “Avoid talking to strange men and you’ll be just fine," Olive said as she celebrated her birthday surrounded by her loved ones at her Deepwater Grange residential home in Chester, reported LADbible.

As a retired nursery nurse, working with children allowed Olive to stay young at heart. Add to that all the years she spent travelling the world with her husband Sam, a writer and travel clerk. The woman had also lived in Singapore for three years. Calling it her favourite place, Olive recalled how wonderful her years had been there, especially since it was Singapore where she met her late husband.

Olive said, “I have spent some time living overseas and my favourite place to live was Singapore - I loved it there. It was such an interesting and exciting place to be, and so different from England." She went on to add, “Me and my husband met at the local church we used to attend every Sunday. We got chatting one day after mass and we hit it off immediately. What I loved about him most was his kind and gentle nature, and the fact he was always trying to help others."

Adding to her advice of not talking to strange men, Olive also said, “I think that the best advice I could give is simply to be happy and content to be alive and to make the most of what you have. Over the years I have spent a lot of time working with children, and this will certainly help to keep you young at heart! I actually can’t believe I’m now 100, but it feels amazing."

Not only did Olive Westerman enjoy a high tea for her birthday, but the great-grandmother was also “thrilled" to receive a birthday card from King Charles and Camilla. The staff at her nursing home also celebrated the milestone day by gifting her a bottle of Estee Lauder perfume, something her late husband would gift her each year.

