Social media platforms are treasures of viral videos of birds, animals and creatures that are rare and found only in certain regions of the world. These videos also serve the purpose of educating people about the wildlife that exists beyond our sight. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video quizzing people about a rare animal found in Ladakh. The clip features a wild animal strolling around an open area with big pipes and dogs barking at it. The wild animal, which looks like a mix of a lion and a cat with horn-like ears, seems to be a new sight for the dogs as they constantly continue to bark at it as it walks all over the pipes.

Kaswan posted the video along with a tweet that read, “A beautiful and rare animal found in India, in the Ladakh region. Not many have heard about it. Guess what." Kaswan also tagged Sherine Fatima and credited her for the original video.

The video garnered more than 2 lakh views in just a few hours of being posted online. Several users shared their answers and reactions to the video. A majority of Twitter users guessed the animal to be a Eurasian Lynx and commented about it being a rare creature.

One user commented, “A canine and feline mix? Possibly a mix of the Ladhaki dog and the Himalayan cat?"

Another user wrote, “Didn’t know that Lynx is also found in India. Thanks for sharing."

“Eurasian Lynx. Very disappointed by seeing a group of feral dogs around it. They don’t let the wildlife breathe in peace. There should be something done to reduce the number of feral dogs, especially in Wildlife sensitive regions and regions with rare animals," a user pointed out.

Another user commented, “Is the Lynx injured? Not the normal behaviour - near habitation, pestered by feral dogs."

While Parveen Kaswan’s followers were busy guessing the name, the IFS officer said that he would reveal the name a day later.

Previously, an image of a barking deer, or Swaran Mrig, with a rib-faced structure, was also posted by Parveen Kaswan.

The barking deer also referred to as the Muntjac, tends to emit a barking noise when they sense any threat.

