Indian weddings are truly incomplete without good food and songs. But it is the participation of your relatives and friends that makes the special occasion extra special. The fun reaches a whole new level when the bride tribe and groom squad compete through musical or dance performances. And the flood of such videos on social media is testimony to this fact. The latest in the list is a video of a groomsmen’s striking dance to make the bride and groom feel special. Channelling their inner grace, the group of boys stunned the guests with their dance performance in colourful saree on Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl. The video is now going crazy viral, with the internet loving the new “desi girls in town".

Chances are really high that the video will leave you grinning ear to ear.

The video came to light after a wedding choreography page shared it on its Instagram account, with the caption, “Sexiest desi girls in town. Salil Singh Aggarwal & his super fun gang with their thumkas & pallus have definitely been one of our favourite performances of the season."

The now-viral video opens to show the group of men positioned in two lines and grooving to the famous song from the 2008 movie Dostana. While audiences in the background can be heard cheering the boys, they literally went crazy the moment they all turned their faces toward the crowd. From dancing in sync to matching the steps with the lyrics, the men can be seen setting the stage on fire. A few moments later, the boys were joined in by two girls.

There is no denying that the internet loved their desi “thumkas." In no time the comments section was flooded with several people lauding the boys for their entertaining performance. One user commented, “Dinchak performance." Another wrote, “Love these thumkas!" While a few called them the “best", many dropped a handful of fire and red heart emoticons. So far the video has been played more than 20 thousand times and has garnered hundreds of likes.

The 2008 track Desi Girl features global star Priyanka setting the stage on fire. The song belongs to Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial Dostana, which apart from Priyanka, also features Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

