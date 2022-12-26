102-Year-old US Woman Ticks off 'Get Arrested' From Her To-do List With This 'Crime'

Bungee jumping, travelling to indigenous territories, and cruising are some of the usual things on people’s bucket lists but not for this elderly woman from the US. Identified to be Edie Simms, the elderly lady was a 102-year-old when she was finally able to tick off one of the bizarre wishes on her to-do list. What made it more interesting was that Simms was able to cross her pending wish with the help of some police officers in St. Louis. Of all the things she could choose, Simms picked something that many might dread – she wanted to be arrested.

It was back in 2016 when the elderly was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser to fulfil her to-do list and the bizarre yet heart-warming story has gone viral on the internet once again. At the time, officer Michael Howard of the Five Star Senior Center told CNN, that Simms was utterly excited to get a ride in the police car, and she herself asked the officers if they could put her in handcuffs. “She was so excited that she can ride in a police car and she said, ‘Do you think you could put those handcuffs on me?’" said Howard.

As soon as the police car pulled up next to her, Edie held up her hands to be cuffed by the officers. “A St. Louis County car pulled up next to the police and Edie holds up her hands with the handcuffs on. She’s just a riot," he added. Seemingly, the elderly had produced over 400 handmade items for the seniors at the centre. The items included pot holders, scarves, glass cases, and more. It was one of her usual delivery at the centre when the woman got a ride in a police vehicle.

Sergeant John McLaughlin of the Louis County police force stated that the department was more than happy to help Simms in fulfilling her wishlist. “We love it and we get more out of it than the seniors do," he explained. While doing so, the officer also highlighted how Simms was utterly happy with the gesture of the police department.

