108-year-old Woman from Tamil Nadu Tops Kerala Exam, Sets Example by Defying Odds

It has come as a surprise for many that a 108-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu has become a topper in the literacy programme run by the Kerala state. Kamalakanni, who was reportedly born in 1915 in Cumbum of Tamil Nadu’s Theni district began working in the Cardamom field in the neighbouring state of Kerala during her early days.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) survey, Kerala is the most literate state in India, with the highest literacy rate of 96.2 per cent. Accordingly, the Kerala government has implemented a scheme under the Education initiative with the tagline ‘Education for All and Always’ to help senior citizens acquire educational knowledge. Under the Sampoornam Shastra literacy programme in Kerala, education is being taught to the elderly people with the goal of acquiring knowledge and on the premise that the elderly people should ‘sign their names’, much like the ‘Arivoli Iyakkam’ (mass literacy movement) that was done in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the 108-year-old Kamalakanni, who moved from Tamil Nadu’s Theni to work on the cardamom farm in Kerala, is receiving education under this programme as it co-educates interested elderly citizens. After completing second standard and moving with her family to the Vandanmedu region, which is predominantly occupied by Tamil people and situated precisely at Tamil Nadu and Kerala border, Kamalakanni, began working on Cardamom farm to support her impoverished family.

Subsequently, workers from Tamil Nadu travelled in great numbers to work in Kerala since it has a big number of Cardamom farms. In this way, Kamalakanni spent her previous 80 years of life labouring in the Cardamom fields. Due to her constant work on the farm, she was unable to complete her schooling.

This 108-year-old woman, who has good hearing and vision, has enrolled in Kerala’s literacy programme and started studying. Many individuals are praising Kamalakanni as an example for the project. Moreover, her dedication towards education has brought her accolades even at a very mature age. Eventually, she practiced writing in both Tamil and Malayalam, and on the Literacy Project’s test, she secured 97 out of 100. Numerous Kerala organisations are grateful for her desire to participate in the programme despite her age.

According to Kamalakanni’s grandson, who spoke to News18, they are the fifth generation to live in Vandanmedu, and plans are being made to honour their grandmother’s 109th birthday the next month. “My grandmother has always been very motivated to learn, but she only completed the second grade at the time. When we approached them after learning about the Sampoornam Shastra, they expressed interest in teaching our grandma."

“We are pleased that she has set an example at such an old age. She has also received recognition from the Kerala Government for earning higher scores under the programme," he added.

