Home » Buzz » 11-Year-Old Chinese Kid Cycles 130km to Grandma's House to Complain About his Mother

11-Year-Old Chinese Kid Cycles 130km to Grandma's House to Complain About his Mother

The boy was discovered alone in an expressway tunnel, exhausted and disorientated, by passers-by who alerted the authorities

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 06:31 IST

Beijing, China

The boy's mother stated that he had threatened to go to his grandmother's home but she assumed that it was “just a tantrum”. (Representative image)
An astonishing tale of an 11-year-old Chinese boy has emerged on social media, revealing that he cycled 130km for nearly 24 hours to reach his grandmother’s home and complain about his mother after a fight.

According to South China Morning Post, the boy was discovered alone in an expressway tunnel, exhausted and disorientated, by passers-by who alerted the authorities.

The boy had been upset following an argument with his mother, and decided to undertake the arduous journey to his grandmother’s home in Meijiang, a county in Zhejiang.

During his journey, the boy navigated using road signs and survived the night by eating bread and drinking water he had brought from home. Although he took several wrong turns, he eventually made it within an hour of his destination.

Local media outlet Meilizhejiang reported that even the police officers who picked up the boy were surprised by his unusual adventure.

“The police officers who came to take the boy with them were also surprised to know about the unusual adventure," Meilizhejiang reported. They had to carry him from the car to the station due to his exhaustion. Later in the evening, he was picked up by his parents and grandmother.

The boy’s mother stated that she thought her son’s threat to visit his grandmother was “just a tantrum."

first published: April 12, 2023, 06:31 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 06:31 IST
