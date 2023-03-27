Do you remember Hana Rafeeq, the 9-year-old girl who made headlines for becoming the youngest iOS app developer and even received recognition from Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook? Well, it turns out that Hana has an older sister, Leena, who is also a self-taught coder. In fact, Leena has developed a website called ‘Lehnas,’ which helps children learn about animals, colors, and words. Recently, she has also created an AI-based app called ‘Ogler EyeScan’ that can detect eye diseases and conditions through a unique scanning process using an iPhone. After submitting her app to the app store, the 11-year-old Leena shared her achievement on LinkedIn and received a lot of positive feedback from impressed users.

Leena shared a detailed explanation of how her app works, utilising trained models to diagnose potential eye diseases or conditions, including Arcus, Melanoma, Pterygium, and Cataract. In a LinkedIn post, the 11-year-old shared the story behind her app’s development, explaining that she started working on it at the age of 10. She delved into learning about different eye conditions, computer vision, algorithms, machine learning models, and advanced levels of Apple iOS development to create the final product. Leena revealed, “the App was developed natively with SwiftUI without any third-party libraries or packages, and it took me six months of research and development to bring this innovative app to life." No doubt, users were quick to congratulate Leena and praised her for her impressive achievements at such a young age.

One user congratulated Leena, saying, “It’s impressive to hear about your achievement of creating an AI mobile app that can diagnose potential eye diseases and conditions." Another user chimed in, “You deserve a huge congrats Leena. Such an awesome job at the age of 10." Some even asked questions regarding the accuracy rate of her application.

The Dubai-based Indian sisters have gained global recognition for their natural talent and passion for coding. Hana gained notoriety last year when she developed an app called ‘Hanas’, a storytelling app that enables parents to record stories for their children. The sisters are homeschooled by their parents and are proficient in several languages, including programming languages.

