Children often put themselves in danger unknowingly while playing. This happens due to either their dissatisfaction with the available toys that make them want to do more or the curiosity that leads to them trying things differently rather than doing what a toy or a tool may be designed for. A fatal accident has been reported from Ambikapur, Chattisgarh where a 12-year-old girl died as a result of being suffocated while swinging from her mother’s saree.

The girl was swinging on a makeshift swing made from her mother’s saree when a portion of the saree entangled her throat and she fell unconscious. The incident happened in Parshurampur village and as soon as the family members saw the girl, she was taken to the Ramanujnagar Health Centre.

The young girl was then taken to Ambikapur Medical College after a referral. On reaching there, the doctors declared the girl dead. Surdir Singh, the father of the deceased, informed that the girl’s neck was entangled in the saree which led to her suffocation and eventually death. Her elder brother was the first one to notice the unconscious girl. He then immediately informed the parents who work on the farm.

The girl was taken to three medical centres in total but by the time she was in the Ambikapur Medical College, she was declared dead. The girl’s body was sent for a postmortem after which the dead body was handed over to the family.

A similar incident made the headlines last year too. One of them was an 11-year-old girl named Bhavana who tragically died after getting entangled in the wire of her play swing in Bengaluru. Bhavana was reportedly swinging on the first floor of her duplex house. Her parents then heard no sound from upstairs for a while after which they went to check on their daughter.

Upon reaching the room, they found that Bhavana was entangled in the wires of the swing and had suffocated as a result of that.

