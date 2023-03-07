For everyone who has a wanderlust, travelling is at the top of their bucket list. It is always exciting to explore unseen locations and immerse yourself in new cultures. But what will challenge the bucket list of even the most travel-inclined people is Life at Sea Cruises which is set to offer a world cruise like no other. Their 3-year ultimate bucket list world cruise aboard the beautifully revitalized MV Gemini has got everything a globetrotter might want. Though the journey might be a little heavy on most pockets as it starts at $29,999 (over Rs 24 Lakh) per year, it is set to cover over 130,000 miles across all 7 continents and 135 countries.

But that’s not all they are priding themselves over. Life at Sea Cruises has created a unique experience where neighbours become family. Forget cramped cabins and tiny living quarters; the pod system embarkation process, free medical visits, and free WiFi are just a few of the many perks. Guests can even invite their friends and family for free, making the journey that much more special. Though if one is wondering how they can spend three years in the sea without working, the cruise company has that covered too. They have developed a first-of-its-kind business center at sea that boasts 2 meeting rooms, 14 offices, a business library, a relaxing lounge, and a café. With screens, conference equipment, WiFi, printers, and staff ready to assist. On top of it all, with the tax benefits of an international residence, guests can keep more of what they earn.

What is it that the people spending over Rs 24 lakh getting to see? The ship which departs from Istanbul on November 1, will cover over 100 Tropical Islands, and let the globetrotters experience countless Hills they can climb. Visiting 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World is a promise of a journey of a lifetime. After all, it is not every day one gets to witness the hidden gems of the world. When people will not be witnessing the many exotic locations out there, there will be plenty of entertainment onboard with Golf and Fitness to live shows and performances. For those who are enthusiastic about learning about different cultures, Life at Sea Cruises also offers curated excursions and educational opportunities too.

If that is not the best of an entire world packed in three years, nothing is.

