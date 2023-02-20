A 14-year-old autistic child has impressed the internet with his artistic skills. The video that is going viral on social media shows a teenage boy named Viktor Bevanda creating a portrait of the legendary Michael Jackson. The clip shows the boy outlining the image and creating the art using crayons. He used bold colours to perfectly depict the picture. The caption in the video read, “This is my 12-year-old son, he has autism and expresses his feelings through art". This is an old video that has resurfaced on the internet.

The video has garnered over 2 million views as of now. Social media users were left impressed upon seeing this video. One of the users wrote, “He knows colour theory better than I do". Another user wrote, “This little human is going places, never let him stop". One more user wrote, “How does he have such a good concept of value at twelve? He’s going places".

Watch the video below:

The Instagram page of Viktor Bevanda shows more artwork by him.

Previously, a video of a child named Sebastian who replicated fonts that he sees on his screen with his hands went viral on the internet. Sebastian is an autistic child who suffers from hyperlexia. The video shows the child quickly writing in different fonts with chalk. The caption in the video also read, “Five-year-old child with autism writing different fonts in chalk,". The video amassed over 32 million views ever since it was shared online. Internet users were left stunned by how beautifully the child has written. Watch the video:

According to the World Health Organisation, Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) is a broad category of mental disorders. They have some difficulties communicating and interacting with others on a social level. Atypical patterns of behaviour and activity, such as difficulty switching from one activity to another, attention to detail, and odd responses to sensations, are additional traits.

People with autism have a variety of skills and requirements, which might change over time. Despite the fact that some autistic individuals may live independently, others have severe difficulties and need ongoing care and assistance.

