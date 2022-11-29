16-Year-Old Boy Confesses To Killing 13-Year-Old Girl On Instagram Video Call

A shocking murder case has recently sent shock waves around the world. The spine-chilling crime has taken place in Pennsylvania, America. According to the Bensalem police, a 16-year-old boy killed a 13-year-old girl. It has been reported that the teen confessed to the heinous crime on an Instagram video call.

Details about the murder came to the fore after he asked for help from his friend to hide the corpse on the video call. As per a report by US Today, the police disclosed that the video showed the corpse’s legs and feet covered in blood. The boy’s friend reportedly revealed the boy’s secret to his mother, who further informed the police about the crime. The woman called 911 and reported the crime scene to the police.

Following the same, the police tracked the suspect’s mobile phone and arrived at the address at Ridge Trailer Park on the 1400 block of Gibson Road in Bensalem. Upon inspecting his house, the police found the corpse of the young girl. She was found on the floor of the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

Advertisement

Bensalem officials have also reported that several steps were taken in order to destroy all the evidence that could work as proof of his arrest. The police have identified the suspect as Joshua Cooper and the officials are collecting evidence against him to present in front of the court. He was taken into custody after being arrested in a wooded area at Newport Mews Drive and Groton Drive.

According to the affidavit, Joshua claimed that the shooting was an accident and he did not intend to kill the girl. He further informed the officers that the girl went to use the bathroom alone, and he was not present with her. The police informed the press that he has been denied bail on several charges, including criminal homicide. The boy has now been sent to a juvenile detention centre.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here