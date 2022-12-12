18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith Becomes The Youngest Ever Mayor In USA

An 18-year-old college student is set to become the mayor of a city in Arkansas. Jaylen Smith has become one of the youngest people to serve as a city’s top leader in the United States, after being elected as Earle city’s mayor. He won 325 votes to Nemi Matthews’ 183, according to the unofficial results.

According to USA Today, Jaylen also became the youngest member of the African American Mayors Association. Till now, the youngest member of the association was Cleveland city’s mayor Justin Bibb, who is 35, as told by the chief executive officer of the association Phyllis Dickerson to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The recent Earle High School graduate said that although he was confident that he would win the runoff election on Tuesday, he was shocked when he received the news that he had emerged victorious. He will be mayor of a population of under 2,000 people in Earle, near Memphis, Tennessee.

In a statement given to CNBC news, he said that he fully understands the historic significance of his win. He said, “It feels awesome. Generations and generations of people will read about this historical moment."

Jaylen, as a mayor, plans to focus on transportation, public safety and bringing a major grocery store to the city. This would improve the residents’ access to food resources. Jaylen is extremely passionate about getting it all done.

Jaylen expressed his sorrow about the now-closed grocery store and said, “We had one a long time ago, but it closed. Our seniors don’t have transportation to get to and from West Memphis to get food. So, it would be better to have a grocery store here in town."

He currently studies at Arkansas State University Mid-South.

Jaylen announced his victory in a Facebook post that has over 1,200 shares and more than a thousand comments. People congratulated him on his win.

Jaylen shared a photograph of himself in a suit, holding a mic and captioned it, “Citizens of Earle, Arkansas, it’s official!! I am your newly elected Mayor of Earle, Arkansas… It’s Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas. I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up to get people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all."

