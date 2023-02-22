If you have watched the 2009 blood-curdling horror-thriller film Orphan, then you must know about the health condition - hypopituitarism. This rare hormonal disorder causes stunted physical growth, resulting in proportional dwarfism. A similar kind of rare medical condition is chromosome translocation. According to a report by The Sun, 19-year-old Dannia Shabir from England’s Fareham is the only woman with this genetic disorder. Although Dannia is only 19 years old, she looks like a toddler and weighs only 17 kg. Recently, the woman’s mother Aleisha Almahari has opened up on the incessant trolling the family faces, whenever Dannia appears in public.

In the interaction with The Sun, Dannia’s mum revealed that when the geneticists first came to look at her child when she was born, they called her looking, “funny." The struggle of the family does not end here. People who are unaware of Dannia’s condition leave no stone unturned to troll the woman.

Aleisha shared that people forcefully filmed Dannia, surrounding their car, and taking pictures. Some barred them from using the parking lot because people failed to differentiate between Dannia’s wheelchair to that of a pushchair. Coming off as a toddler-age to the passerby, Aleisha further added that her 19-year-old daughter was denied from using the disabled parking bays, with people verbally attacking the family.

Aleisha claimed that once they were even removed from an aircraft. “We were removed from a flight to Morocco because of her size – it was really awful and hugely embarrassing," said the mum, as reported by The Sun.

Despite the struggles, Dannia’s mum claims that her daughter loves to travel. She is fond of flying to hot and tropical locations. Her favourite activity is floating in a Dubai-based swimming pool. Dannia is non-verbal, yet her mother opines that she has a happy and easygoing personality.

Elaborating on Dannia’s chromosome translocation disease, Aleisha explained that the geneticists revealed that the teenager’s condition is so uncommon that apart from Dannia, only three other boys in the world had the disease, who eventually succumbed to the ailment. “I’d like to raise more awareness for Dannia’s genetic makeup. This is who she is as a person," said Aleisha.

