20 Squats To Win a Free Bus Ticket’: Romania Encourages Public Transport While Promoting Fitness

Perform 20 Squats And Win Free Bus Ride In Romanian City

Romania found a new way to minimize the use of personal cars and encourage citizens to opt for public transport while also promoting health and fitness. The city of Cluj-Napoca previously introduced an out-of-the-box currency to pay for bus fares that were performing Squats. If citizens would do the exercise for 20 reps, it would avail them of a free bus ride. Now a viral video of a woman earning a free bus ride has gone viral on the internet. In the Instagram clip, a lady dressed in a denim jacket and white trousers can be seen doing squats in front of a machine.

After the count hits 20, the machine automatically sends out a ticket. According to a report by 3 Seas Europe, the name of the machine is Kiosk, which is equipped with a camera to monitor the moment of the citizen who takes up the challenge. Reportedly, the 20 squats should be done under the span of two minutes to gain the free bus ride. The booth was kept in Cluj Napoca on Memorandumului Street which is seemingly next to an actual bus stop. Take a look at the video here:

The Instagram clip has amassed over one lakh likes on the micro-blogging site leaving many to appreciate the creative initiative. A user said, “Why is Romania cooler than anywhere else," another added, “This is such a nice idea tbh (to be honest)." One more commented, “Probably the best way to promote fitness. Push-ups stations gonna be (lit emoticon)." A user wrote, “Saving money doing a workout AND saving the environment! Sign me up, please."

It is important to note that the 20 squats free bus ride is not an all-year-round policy. According to the portal, the project was initiated back in the year 2020 in association with European Sports Week. The free tickets were made available from August to October. In 2022, the project successfully completed its third year in a row after ending the 20 squat free bus ride initiative in the month of October this year.

