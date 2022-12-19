20-Year-Old Turkish Woman Arrested After Posing As Pediatrician For Over A Year

A lot of us want to pursue our passion as a career but often fail to. But have you ever come across a person who faked being something that they are not in terms of the profession? A woman, who was posing as a doctor for over a year, was arrested after investigators found she had no medical qualifications to be one.

Identified as one Ayşe Özkiraz, she was working at a Turkish state hospital in Çerkezköy, 109.4 kilometres from Istanbul. Daily Star reported that she was posing as a paediatrics specialist when colleagues became suspicious about her lack of medical knowledge and started asking about her background.

Özkiraz, 20, claimed to have graduated from Istanbul University’s Çapa Medical School, but something about her responses seemed off to the hospital staff which led them to quiz her about standard medical procedures. When the young con-woman started giving evasive and contradictory answers, managers were informed about it.

Hospital administrators proceeded to call the police, who searched the 20-year-old’s house and found several fake university cards, fake doctor’s ID cards and fake degrees. Özkiraz was found to have no education beyond high school. A collection of surgical garments and ID cards from several hospitals were confiscated. Özkiraz had even convinced her family that she graduated from the Çapa Medical School.

Özkiraz said in a statement, “When I was a student in high school, my family wanted me to go to medical school. They believed in me and thought that I would get a high score. When I graduated from high school, I took the university exam".

“However, I was unsuccessful. In order not to shake my family’s faith in me, I told my mother, stepfather, and stepbrothers that I [had a place at] the Capa Medical Faculty so that there would be no problems at home. I prepared the documents and showed them to my family," she concluded.

