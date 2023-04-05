21-Man Crew Catches 306-Kg Bluefin Tuna In 2-Hour Long Hunt Off Texas Coast

A group of fishermen in the USA caught a 306-kilogram bluefin tuna after a two-hour-long struggle in a rare catch. They even broke a fishing rod in the process and the fight between the fish and the 21-man crew was a thrilling one.

The incident took place on March 24 off the coast of Texas and the captain of the crew was Tim Oestreich. The crew included 16 anglers and five members who were aboard the Dolphin Express for 56 hours in total. The captain talked to Sport Fishing and shared about the ordeal. He said, “The bait was in the water for 10 minutes when we got the bite."

Oestreich informed that usually, people would only last 2-3 minutes before feeling tired and giving up. “When one angler was done, I would call for ‘fresh meat on the reel’," the captain of the boat said. He added that while the tuna bit into the bait within 10 minutes, it took a dive and snatched away around 800 yards of line.

The captain revealed that the whole crew on board the Dolphin Express struggled with the fish for a long time. They followed it for about 4 kilometres which took 45 minutes. It came close to the boat after such a long time and rather than being able to catch it, the crew members suffered a huge blow as the fish broke the fishing rod in two.

Oestreich grabbed the leftover rod and pulled the fish in by hand for 40 feet. He informed the news outlet that it took a total of eight guys to pull the fish out of the water and put it in the boat.

The Dolphin Dock’s Deep Sea Fishing calls the 56-hour-long trip the “Texas Safari" and the website stated that the charter is “your destination for the Texas fishing trip of a lifetime".

The exhausted crew and Captain Tim Oestreich clicked a picture with the tuna and the broken fishing pole which also puts into perspective how big the fish was.

