Parents never stop caring about their children’s well-being. An example of this was recently shared by a man on social media, where he posted his adorable conversation with his parents. A 22-year-old man was warned by his parents against accepting food from strangers while traveling. The man had boarded a train when he was advised by his parents on a WhatsApp conversation to not take food from anyone. He shared a screenshot of this cute yet hilarious conversation on Reddit. The highly-relatable post will definitely leave you chuckling. Sharing the screengrab of the WhatsApp chat, the guy captioned the post, “Indian Parents! I am 22 M (male)." The chat group was titled, “Headquarter", and the conversation started with the man’s parent asking him: “Train mil gayi (Did you board the train)?" To this, the man replied, “Yes. Baith gaya seat par. 35 par chalegi (Yes. Got my seat. The train will leave at 5:35)." Then, the parent wrote: “Kisi se kuch le kar ke nahi khana train mein (Don’t accept any food from anyone in train)."

Take a look at the post here:

This ROFL chat was posted a few days ago and since then, it has received around 3,700 upvotes. Many found the post highly relatable and shared their own adorable incidents with their desi parents. A user commented that every time his mother leaves him and his sibling alone in the house, she warns them against fighting with each other. The comment read, “Parents are cute. My brother and I are adults and still every time mum leaves the house for a few minutes she says, ‘Ladna mat’ (Don’t fight)." Another user complained that his mother always asked his cousin to babysit him and his sisters. He wrote, “I’m a 25-year-old guy with 2 sisters and my mom calls over my cousin to babysit us when our parents are out for a few days."

One user wrote, “Bohot hi acha lag raha hai ye sunkar. I am 33 and abhi bhi mere dadaji muje ye bolte hai jab mai train journey karta hu kabhi (I am so happy to read this. I am 33 and my grandfather still says this whenever I travel by train)." Another user appreciated the name of the WhatsApp chat group and commented, “Headquarter. Apt name, boss."

