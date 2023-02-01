A 23-year-old German woman set up a fake Instagram account to seek out her lookalike in an attempt to fake her death. The woman has been accused of killing her lookalike whom she found on Instagram to stage her demise.

The German woman has been identified by the police as Shahraban K, a 24-year-old resident of Munich, who created a fake Instagram account to kill her doppelganger. She looked through numerous profiles before discovering Khadidja O, a 23-year-old Algerian blogger, who lived about 100 miles away, as quoted by the police.

The case came to light when a young woman’s body, covered in blood, was discovered in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, last August. The victim was initially identified as Sharaban K, a 23-year-old beautician.

Advertisement

Khadidja was approached by Shahraban K and her boyfriend Sheqir K, who offered her beauty products and picked her up. They stopped on the way back in a forest and stabbed the victim more than 50 times, the police stated.

Shahraban K informed her spouse that she would be meeting her ex-husband. When Shahraban didn’t return, her parents searched for her and discovered her in a Mercedes near the Danube river.

Sharaban K and Sheqir K allegedly drove Khadidja to her apartment on the day of the murder. The two suspects are charged with the fabrication of evidence.

Although the crime weapon has not yet been found, police spokesperson Andreas Aichele said, “More than 50 knife thrusts were used to kill the victim, completely deforming the face."

The victim was allegedly positioned in the backseat of the Mercedes before they reportedly drove to Ingolstadt and parked the Mercedes in a quiet neighbourhood by the banks of the Danube.

Advertisement

As per sources, Sheqir K and Sharaban K’s arrest warrants were issued on January 26 and 27. Investigations are still underway, and more witnesses need to be questioned. If found guilty, both accused will receive a life sentence.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here