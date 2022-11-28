23-Year-Old Woman Contemplates Marrying 71-Year-Old Partner, Shares Dilemma On Reddit

When it comes to love, age is just a number. But have you ever come across someone who wants to spend the rest of their lives with someone, who is almost 50 years older than them? Recently, a 23-year-old woman shared her desire to marry her 71-year-old partner, but she was a little confused. Thus, she shared her conflicted thoughts on Reddit, looking for answers.

The Mirror reported that the 71-year-old man casually asked the woman about marriage and wanted to know whether she would be open to it. The couple have been in a relationship for two years, and the woman claims to love and care for her aged boyfriend very much.

While the man is currently healthy and lives an active lifestyle, the woman does have some concerns about the role of a caretaker she one day would have to take on. The couple don’t want any children, and she does believe that to a huge extent — the marriage might work out for a decade or two.

The potential bride-to-be took to Reddit to get some helpful answers about what she should be doing. The woman, who goes by the username u/cinnamonpenguinss, wrote on Reddit: “His mum does have Alzheimer’s or dementia and is very frail. This leads me to believe that there will be a point in his life when he will need extra care. His dad did not have memory issues but did have a stroke. He doesn’t have any children, so I would be taking care of him as he gets older. What does it look like to care for an aging partner, especially if you have a job/career?"

She further added that while she did feel a little strange about planning for a marriage with him, she believed that “a decade or two of happiness with him is better than nothing". She wanted to be sure if she was the right person to love and care for the 71-year-old man.

Users gave mixed reactions in the comments. While some wrote that it was a bad idea to marry someone who is much older than her, others encouraged and supported her to go ahead and marry him.

