24 Carat Gold Manicures To Shopping, This Billionaire’s Wife Has It All

People who love their life also love to show off a bit. From cars to designer clothes to clubbing and expensive alcohol, people flaunt everything when they can afford it. A billionaire’s wife has given social media a sneak peek into her lavish lifestyle on TikTok and they are stunned.

Emily, also known as the billionaire’s wife, spends her time shopping in Harrods, going on spa days and getting 24-carat gold manicures. She is a luxury goods buyer and seller and has a collection of Hermès Birkin bags. Moreover, she wears Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery.

Emily loves black and she, along with her daughter, goes on shopping trips regularly to Harrods. They love to buy designer products for themselves and look glamorous all the time. They either travel in their sports cars or one of their luxury cars such as a Rolls Royce.

In one of her TikTok videos, Emily and her daughter were seen shopping at the Knightsbridge store for the latest Louis Vuitton and Chanel items. They are often seen exiting a black cab and shopping for designer items while being supervised by their security guard who is also always dressed in fancy outfits. He even carries all the bags so that they don’t have to lift a finger.

One of her videos showed her getting out of a Rolls Royce in front of an expensive store as the door was opened by her chauffeur. She got out of the car wearing a fur coat in an all-white outfit, Valentino heels and a Birkin bag. She said – “Welcome to Harrods. The only place where billionaires do their own groceries."

Users on the social media platform were awestruck to see her lifestyle and one of them said – “I am manifesting this life for me. I NEED IT."

