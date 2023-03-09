A 24-year-old woman was arrested on arrival in Bengaluru after she was allegedly caught smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo flight from Kolkata. According to a police complaint, the cabin crew suspected that Priyanka C, who was travelling on seat no 17F, was smoking mid-flight and asked her to open the toilet door. Upon inspection, the crew found a cigarette in the dustbin and put it out with water.

The Kolkata-Bengaluru flight has a duration of around 2.5 hours. According to Times Now, after landing at Kempegowda International Airport, the passenger was handed over to security officials and later taken to the airport police. This is as per the protocol put in place specifically for incidents of this sort– which happen a lot more often than one would think.

After the passenger was taken to the police, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 336 for endangering human life or the personal safety of others. Section 336 of the IPC carries a punishment of a jail term of up to three months or a fine of Rs 250 or both. Priyanka was later released on bail.

Although it was a common sight in the late 1900s, smoking in aircraft has been fully banned in most countries for several years now. The health damage and annoyance caused by second-hand smoke, as well as the risk of a fire hazard, prompted this regulation.

Interestingly, people have been noted to flaunt this regulation so many times in planes’ lavatories that it is mandated by law that planes have ashtrays installed in their washrooms. The reasoning was this: while smoking is not permitted on flights if someone does light a cigarette onboard, there must be somewhere to extinguish it safely.

This incident, and others like it, raise questions about the risks associated with smoking on board and the vigilance required to prevent such incidents. The danger posed by in-flight smoking is not limited to second-hand smoke alone. It could also cause potential fires, threatening the lives of all passengers and crew. It is vital for airlines and passengers to uphold regulations and ensure safe travel for all.

