26-Year-Old Feline, Flossie, Creates Guinness World Record for Being the Oldest Living Cat

Cats are one of the cutest pets who make amazing lifelong companions to all those who ‘love’ to take care of the sweet animal. These cute, little felines can be the most entertaining live-in friends one can have, and mind you, they aren’t as dependent as one might believe them to be! While they usually make up to the headlines after their funny, sweet videos go viral on the internet, a British cat possesses something more than this! The 26-year-old pet created the Guinness World Record for being the oldest living cat. Named Flossie, the feline was recognised by the body ahead of her 27th birthday.

According to GWR’s official website, the cat is equivalent to 120 human years! Though it is poorly sighted and deaf, the pet parent, Vicki, described her as ‘playful and curious’. The cat’s mum stated, “I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn’t imagine I’d share my home with a world record holder." The story of the record-keeping cat began in December 1995 when she was adopted by a worker at the Merseyside hospital. Surrounded by the love, warmth, and care of her owner, Flossie lost her caretaker ten years later. Then she was taken in by the owner’s sister who looked after it for fourteen years. Sadly, she was left homeless soon after the death of her second owner until her son decided to take care of the cat who was then aged 24.

However, he made a difficult decision to entrust Flossie to the volunteers of Cats Protection’s Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough, and District Branch as he realised his inability to suffice the needs of the pet cat.

She was then re-homed with Vicki Green, an executive assistant and experienced caretaker of senior cats. “If I’m in such good shape when I’m her age with someone who does what’s best for me when I need it most, I shall be a very happy lady," said Me Green. She added, “She’s (Flossie) so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is. I’m immensely proud that Cats Protection matched me with such an amazing cat." Vicki’s love for pets and her ability to take care of Flossie is an inspiration to many! It’s people like her who’ve made Flossie live a comfortable and peaceful life.

