Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover voiced his frustration with Delhi’s T3 airport management after he had to wait for over 30 minutes to get inside. The BharatPe co-founder, in a series of tweets on Thursday, February 23, called for a complete overhaul. He suggested several improvements that could be implemented. The entrepreneur expressed dismay at the long wait times just to enter the airport. Calling it “insane," he suggested the implementation of separate gates for international and business travellers. It was a suggestion to help reduce the overall wait times. Another suggestion put forth by the BharatPe founder was to have two people stationed at the gate to check tickets and IDs, instead of the current three people who check boarding passes between the boarding gate and the aircraft.

Furthermore, Ashneer Grover also urged the authorities to start flights to the US, Canada, and the UK from Chandigarh airport. He stated that this would save resources and time for the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab on a daily basis.

“Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources," the former Shark Tank India judge wrote.

Delhi Airport responded to Ashneer’s tweets. First, they thanked him for his feedback and suggestions. The airport management went on to assure Ashneer Grover that they were working towards improving the passenger experience at the airport.

A few social media joined in Ashneer in sharing suggestions for the airport. A tweet read, “I would add - security check lines could use more tech and significantly improve throughout as well. Eg: why are we still using CRPF hands to manually security check every single passenger? Could replace with machines + manual spot checking, like at most large airports globally."

Turns out Delhi Airport was not the only one facing the problems mentioned by the BharatPe founder. A user shared a snap from inside the Mumbai Airport and wrote, “Display screens at each gate showed 8 minutes entry time, but it took almost an hour to get inside. Some celebrities added to the delay by skipping Q citing ‘Late for flight’ cards. Be thankful, Delhi at least has an easily findable Twitter handle."

Following the waiting time chaos seen at Delhi Airport earlier in the day, the official website reported that there was smooth passenger movement at all terminal entry gates at T3 Departure Terminal Entrance.

