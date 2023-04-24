30 States in Northern US to See Dazzling Display of Northern Lights Tonight

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, could be seen in over 30 northern US states tonight, bringing a colorful and dazzling display to the night sky.

This is due to a solar flare eruption that occurred on Friday and was directed towards Earth, according to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

The eruption has resulted in a moderate geomagnetic storm watch, with a possibility of a strong storm developing later in the night. The chance of viewing the northern lights depends on weather conditions like cloud coverage.

Officials advise people to get away from city lights to see the aurora borealis, with the best viewing time between 10 pm and 2 am local time, USA Today reported.

The states where it will be possible to see the northern lights tonight include Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The northern lights are a result of the interaction between the Earth’s magnetic field and the solar wind, which is a stream of charged particles that is constantly released by the sun.

The particles collide with gas molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing them to emit light of various colors, including green, pink, and purple.

The lights are usually seen in the polar regions, but on rare occasions, they can be seen in lower latitudes, like the northern US.

This event comes a month after a similar occurrence in the northern US, where people captured stunning pictures of the northern lights in the night sky.

The aurora borealis is a natural phenomenon that has fascinated people for centuries, and tonight, millions of people in the northern US have the chance to witness its beauty firsthand, as long as weather conditions permit.

