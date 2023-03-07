We often hear of boys having a crush on older women in their childhood but have you heard of a woman falling in love with a child? Today we are going to tell you about one such case. A woman, who had a crush on a 13-year-old boy, brought him to her house to get help with daily chores. Everything was fine but one day the woman made a physical relationship with the boy, following which she became pregnant.

The incident took place in the US city of Colorado. Andrea Serrano, 31, had a crush on the 13-year-old boy. She brought him along so that he could help her with domestic work. Both stayed together for months. The people around them also considered Andrea like a mother to the boy. Then one day suddenly, Andrea made physical relations with the boy and asked him not to disclose it to anyone.

Advertisement

When the matter came to light, the police arrested Andrea Serrano on the charge of sexual assault. When she reached the court, she accepted that there was a physical relationship between the two and now she is going to be the mother of his child. Seeing the condition of the woman, the judge released her on a bond of $70,000 (around Rs 56,62,000). Meanwhile, an agreement was reached between the two and the court pronounced that the 13-year-old boy will now be called the father of the child.

Seeing the agreement, the court also decided to end the case. The boy’s family is not happy about this. The teenager’s mother said, “My child always used to call her mother. This woman took away my son’s childhood. At such a young age, now he has to live like a father. Just imagine if Andrea was in my child’s place and my son in his place, would the same law apply?"

Advertisement

She further said, “I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here