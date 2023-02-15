In an incident that sounds straight out of a movie, a 32-year-old mother of a child suffered memory loss and forgot everything that happened in her life after the age of 17. Toronto-based Nesh Pillay woke up one fine morning with no memory of her adult life, including her fiancé and six-year-old daughter.

Nesh could not even remember how this exactly happened apart from being told by the doctors that she may have hit her head on her headboard, causing a brain injury.

However, some doctors are of the opinion that this sudden memory loss might be a result of an earlier accident where she received a brain injury. The worst occurrence, she added, was a traumatic brain injury in 2019 that took her six months to recover. But, this was just one of a number of “compounding head injuries" she’s experienced throughout her life, starting with a vehicle accident when she was nine. The frequent concussions and operations that followed them might have caused her brain to partially erase some of her memories, according to doctors.

Nesh claimed that when she regained consciousness following the accident in October 2022, she had amnesia and thought she was 17 years old. She stated that she was unable to remember anything about her past and had lost track of both her partner and daughter. Currently, Nesh is utilising TikTok to update her roughly 40,000 followers on the progress of her recuperation, according to CTV News Toronto.

She even said that she mistook her partner for a taxi driver and he had to remind her several times who he was. She said that her parents brought her to their place when she was released from the hospital as the doctor’s advised that she should not live alone. Nesh’s parents asked her to record in a journal what had happened, which may help her to remember her past.

“What I do remember is the feeling of panic, it’s just constant fear when your memories reset once a minute, especially when you think you’re 17, but suddenly you’re an adult, and your sisters are adults, and you’re told you have a child," she explained. “It was a lot to process," she added.

