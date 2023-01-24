4-Year-Old Can Count To 100 In Six Languages, Becomes Youngest Mensa Member

Running, jumping and climbing that is what most of us did when we were just four years old. But little Teddy Hobbs of the UK does more than that. The four-year-old, who hails from Portishead in Somerset, just bagged Britain’s youngest Mensa title. It is the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world that welcomes people with the 98th percentile or higher.

What made him achieve the Mensa title, you may ask? Teddy Hobbs can read fluently and count to 100 in not one but six non-native languages including Mandarin, Welsh, French, Spanish and German. According to BBC, Teddy learned to read when at a very early age, without his parents even noticing. His mother, Beth Hobbs, informed that Teddy was just 26 months old when he started reading “by watching children’s television and copying the sounds of letters".

“He started tracing the letters and so when we sent him back to nursery after Covid lockdown we told them we thought he had taught himself how to read. We had a phone call back from the nursery, who’d sent a pre-school teacher to check, who said ‘yes he can read!" she was quoted as saying by SomersetLive.

Advertisement

Beth Hobbs said that Teddy has also been interested in books. It was on Christmas, that the little boy received a tablet as a gift. However, instead of playing games on it, he taught himself to count up to 100 in Mandarin. Recalling an incident, Beth added that Teddy was playing on his tablet and making some sounds that she just couldn’t recognise. When she asked him what it was, Teddy answered that he was counting in Mandarin. Now four, the child prodigy is capable of reading Harry Potter and other books.

Parents Beth and Will are now proud of Teddy, but were once puzzled about his talent, and took him to health experts to assess him. Teddy underwent an hour-long online assessment. When Teddy was told he was going to sit and do some puzzles with a lady for an hour, he thought it was the most wonderful thing.

Teddy smashed an IQ test with a score of 139 out of 160 on the Stanford Binet test with a 99.5th percentile for his age. The test even suggested that Teddy, who was three at that time, had the letter and word recognition of a child of eight years and 10 months old. He received a certificate of his membership in Mensa, thereby making him one of the youngest to join the prestigious organisation.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here