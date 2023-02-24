Forget about mundane visitors and package deliveries, doorbell cameras are now all about capturing history in the making. No one expects almost a thousand-pound meteor to fall right in their backyard. Yet it has happened to a Texas, United States, family. Luckily, their doorbell camera captured the moment to prove it. Well, not the exact moment but the explosive sound of when the chunky piece of rock landed in their backyard. In a clip now making rounds on Twitter, everything looks like an ordinary day in a beautiful Texas neighbourhood. That is until an explosive sound disrupted the quiet. Birds can be seen flying off the moment the meteor hits the ground and then all at once everything turns peaceful again. The user also posted an alternate angle of the clip and shared that the house shook a bit when the event took place.

Advertisement

There was a mixed reaction among social media users to the news of the rock landing in someone’s backyard. While some expressed their disbelief in the entire thing happening, others were more astonished by the unpredictability of nature. Others still did not seem too fazed by the entire event and took the news in a stride. “First the environment incidents and now a damn meteorite hits the valley," a user wrote.

Another tweet read, “I saw it in La Joya, Texas! It was honestly beautiful. Not scary at all. I didn’t hear or feel anything, just know what I saw! At around 5:25 P.M. more or less."

Advertisement

“My parents live in mission on Bentsen road mile 9 and my dad and brother were outside the house and they heard like a thunder sound," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, NASA confirmed the reports of a meteoroid that crashed in McAllen, Texas on the evening of February 15. Based on initial analysis from several sources, the experts believe that the meteoroid was about two feet in diameter and weighed around 1,000 pounds. The angle and speed of entry, as well as weather radar signatures, suggest that the meteoroid was similar to other naturally occurring meteorite falls.

They also shared that radar data and other information indicate that meteorites did reach the ground. Although it is important to note that they tend to break into small fragments before impact and cool rapidly, posing no risk to the public.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here