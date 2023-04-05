5 Rogue Asteroids To Cross Earth’s Path, Should You Be Worried?

Zooming through the vastness of space at an unfathomable speed, five rogue asteroids are headed toward our little blue planet. The space agency has released its latest list of the “Next Five Asteroid Approaches," and these rocks are sure to keep an eye out for. To better understand what is going on in outer space, it is vital we take a closer look at each of these asteroids. From gargantuan space rocks the size of an aeroplane to tiny home-sized rocks hurtling through the cosmos, here are the five rocks that will be making a quick trip past Earth on April 5 and 6. It is not something serious though, NASA has some of the brightest minds in the business working around the clock to keep us safe from the threat of a cataclysmic impact.

Up on the list first is what the scientists at the space agency are calling 2023 GE. This Bus-sized rock is approximately 35 feet in size and will make an approach today, April 5. The closest approach is still 913 thousand kilometres away from our little blue planet.

Next up is the 2023 FQ7, the size of a house this asteroid is approximately 65 feet in size and will make the closest approach at approximately 5.7 million kilometres away. This too will pass by Earth on April 5.

Next is the aeroplane-sized asteroid, 2023 FE4. It is approximately 100 feet in size and 3.6 million kilometres away from Earth. The huge asteroid is expected to pass by our planet on April 6.

Another aeroplane-sized rock called 2023 FZ3, which happens to be slightly bigger than 2023 FE4, is making its way to Earth on the same day, April 6. The asteroid is 150 feet huge and about 4.1 million kilometres away.

Lastly, accompanying the 2023 FZ3 and 2023 FE4 is yet another aeroplane-sized asteroid, the 2018 FD. Similar in size to the 2023 FZ3 it is 150 feet huge. 6.2 million kilometres away from making its way to Earth, the asteroid will accompany the other two rocks on April 6 as well.

The Asteroid Watch dashboard of NASA is designed to monitor asteroids and comets that will have close encounters with Earth. It shows the exact date of the closest approach, the approximate size of the object, its relative size, and the distance between the object and Earth for each encounter.

The dashboard features the next five Earth approaches that will occur within 7.5 million kilometres. Any object larger than 150 meters that has the potential to approach the Earth within this distance is referred to as a potentially hazardous object. To put this into perspective the average distance between the Earth and the moon is approximately 385 thousand kilometres.

