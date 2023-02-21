A Pakistani man has expressed his desire to marry 100 times in his lifetime. That’s not it, the man has already married 26 times and divorced 22 wives so far. Among his wives have been women of his granddaughter’s age, say reports.

The 60-year-old dreams of marrying 100 times. Not just that, he wants children from each wife. As soon as the children are born, he divorces his wife. A video of the man is currently going viral on social media. The clip has been shared on the Twitter page Jyot Jeet. In the video, a person is seen interviewing an elderly man who openly expresses his thoughts regarding marriage. In the clip, the 60-year-old man is also seen sitting with his young-age wives.

At present, he has a total of 4 wives, whose age is not more than 19-20 years. The old man is saying very gracefully that he will leave all his present wives after they have children. He only enters into matrimony to have kids and later, he divorces the wives and it is shocking that girls also get ready to marry this person.

Watch the video here:

The video has blown people’s minds. For the remaining part of his life, his target is to make the count reach 100 marriages and 100 divorces. He already has a total of 22 children, who live with their mothers. The person also claimed that he has given homes and provided expenses to his wives to live after the divorce. He has claimed that it’s his hobby. Viewers are surprised after watching this video, especially when he is talking about divorcing his wives.

