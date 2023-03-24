Real friends don’t hold back on the teasing and mocking, claiming it’s part of the BFF deal. Birthdays are no exception, and embarrassing gifts are often the highlight. A woman recently earned the admiration of her tall friend by giving him a hilarious birthday gift - a ‘special’ award with a witty message. The friend, who was so amused by the gift, took to social media to share it with others, who were equally impressed by the cleverly hidden message.

A Twitter user, Vedant Lamba, recently shared a photo of a plaque trophy gifted to him by his best friend. The plaque featured a comical message that read, “You make us ‘6’2’ our stomach," which had a clever hidden meaning that wasn’t immediately apparent to internet users. In reality, it was a witty twist to the idiom “You make us ‘sick to’ our stomach," implying that the ‘recipient’ friend was constantly irritating, disgusting, or angering his friends. However, it was the way that the bestie replaced the idiom with a play on his height that caught the attention of everyone online.

Advertisement

The caption accompanying the photo of the trophy and the one featuring his ‘writer’ friend read, “Bestie got me a birthday present and has earned my respect as a writer."

The twist in the message was instantly recognised by many users, who praised it as “innovative" and referred to his friend as a “copywriting queen". Some users also pointed out how Lamba’s surname, which means ‘tall’ in Hindi, added to the humour of the post. One user quipped, “ain’t no way your surname is lamba lmaooo that makes this funnier," quipped a user while another commented, “Is this your surname like goes well with your height!"

Advertisement

However, there were others who found it difficult to understand the hidden meaning and one user even mentioned, “That took a while".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here