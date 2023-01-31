Valsad: A retired 63-year-old Gujarati man has conquered the ‘heights’ by completing the Chadar Trek in bone-chilling cold, where the temperature goes as low as -40 degree Celsius. Considered one of the most difficult treks of the country, The Chadar Trek or the Zanskar Gorge trek is a winter trail over the frozen Zanskar River, which lies in the Indian union territory of Ladakh.

Kantibhai Patel has supposedly become the oldest person to complete the Chadar Trek. He achieved the feat on January 23, 2023. Interestingly, this isn’t his only achievement as he has also completed the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra not just once but five times. The divine journey is considered very pious in the Hindu culture and is a part of Panch Kailash Yatra.

Advertisement

To give his background, Kantibhai Patel lives alone in Vapi, Gujarat since he lost his wife in 2014. After her death, Kantibhai looked after his two daughters. One of his daughters works in Bengaluru as an IT engineer and the other one is living in Pune. Having retired, Kantibhai then took up the job of a manager in a pharma company. However, he doesn’t let his loneliness come in the way of his hobbies. Kantibhai has been very active and adventurous and his fondness for trekking came to the fore with the way he completed the Chadar Trek in Leh.

Advertisement

Kantibhai has made some records in cycling. In the last 3 years, he has cycled a distance of more than 55,000 km. Having cycled in almost every Indian city, the old man engages in exercise for more than 30 km every day. He has also cycled down to places like Leh, Mount Abu, Kailash Mansarovar, and Manli which are situated at high altitudes.

Talking about his recent achievement, Kantibhai claims to be the oldest Gujarati to climb Chadar Trek. The trek is in Leh, situated at an altitude of 11,500 feet. The rivers of the area freeze in cold winters and look like a ‘chadar’ (sheet) of snow that has covered the whole river. Popular with foreign adventure tourists, the trek allows people to walk on the snow-covered river which is considered very risky. This year, the temperature here was as low as minus 20 to 40 degrees but this did not deter Kantibhai who completed the trek along with the other 15 members of his team – all younger than him.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here