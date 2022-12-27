6,500 Kodavas Join in to Break Guinness World Record For the Largest Family Gathering in Karnataka

The Kodava Clan Portal in Karnataka organised an initiative by the name ‘Okoota’ in an attempt to break the world record for the largest family gathering under one roof. On December 24, nearly 6,000 individuals from the Kodava community gathered at Bittangala, Karnataka in Virajpet to attempt to set a Guinness World Record. The verification process is still on to determine whether the gathering broke the previous world record. The Kodava clan hopes to surpass the world record for the largest family gathering, which was made in France by 4514 people from the same family.

G Kishoo Uthappa, the founder of the Kodava Clan portal, told The Indian Express that “nearly 6500 people gathered under the same roof to prove that we all belonged to the same family." The Kodava Clan portal was established to assist the Kodava people in connecting with their ancestral lineage, and it has proved to be successful in establishing the biggest family tree of over 21,000 Kodava members. Kishoo also stated that they are currently linking everyone who participated in the event to the portal’s family tree to determine if they all belong to the same family.

Kodavas can even use the portal to discover their family ties to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who belonged to the Kodava clan and was one of only two officers in the Indian Army to hold the rank of Field Marshal or any other member of the community. The portal has already won the India Book of Records for having the largest family tree, and it is currently attempting to beat the Guinness World Record.

Furthermore, the gathering gave a platform for Kodava litterateurs to showcase and trade their works. Over 30 businesses in the area promoted Kodava culture, while numerous entertaining activities such as the ‘valagathat,’ singing, and other programmes were conducted.

Earlier this year, 5885 students from Chandigarh University and NID Foundation in Chandigarh set the Guinness World Record for the ‘largest human image of a waving national flag’ ahead of the occasion of the 75th Independence Day 2022.

