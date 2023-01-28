An unusual incident from Uttar Pradesh has come to light. A 70-year-old man tied the knot with his young daughter-in-law. The bride and groom belong to the Chhapia Umaro village and the wedding has created quite a stir on social media after pictures of the newly-wedded couple surfaced online. The man is identified to be Kailash Yadav, who works as a chowkidar at the Barhalgang police station, reported IANS. Unfortunately, the elderly man lost his wife 12 years ago and his third son sometime later.

After the son’s demise, the elderly man got his widowed daughter-in-law, Pooja, remarried. Reportedly, the marriage did not last long and she returned to her late ex-husband’s house and began living with her in-laws once again. Now, Kailash has tied the knot with Pooja and if the report is to be believed, then the wedding was a secretive affair. Seemingly, no one in Kailash’s neighbourhood was informed about the marriage and it wasn’t until photos of the couple surfaced online that people came to know about it.

JN Shukla, the inspector of the police station where Kailash works, has commented on the secret wedding stating that the photo of the newly wedded pair has already caught his attention on social media. The office plans to inquire about the marriage. However, no official police complaint has been filed against the marriage as of yet. Kailash’s marriage to Pooja, who is 42 years junior to him, is reported to have taken place with mutual consent.

Last month, another incident of a 70-year-old man getting remarried came to the fore after photos of the wedding went viral on social media. Hailing from Odisha, Saktipada Mishra was left alone ever since his wife passed away back in the year 2017. He has two sons who stay apart from him and his two daughters are married. Loneliness was his only companion until the elderly’s path crossed with 65-year-old widowed Tejaswani Mandal. Though Mandal has three sons, all of them live far away in big cities, while she sells earthen pots to make ends meet.

The duo’s paths crossed each other at a village haat, as per a report in Times of India. Post which, the two tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony that took place at the Jagannath temple of Gogua village in the presence of priests and local people.

