76-year-old Woman Stays Healthy Without Eating Food, Survives on Tea

It is not a fairy tale but a reality, an old woman is living without food. She is surviving by only drinking tea and health drinks. An old woman from Beldiha village of Shyambazar panchayat of Goghat in Hooghly district has been living a healthy and normal life without eating food for the past many years.

The old woman’s name is Anima Chakraborty, whose age is around 76. The family members said that she is living normally without eating food for more than 50 years.

Anima Chakraborty’s son said that the condition of our family was not good previously and my mother used to go to work at people’s houses. She used to give whatever rice or puffed rice she used to bring from there to all our family. So, she had nothing left for herself. This is how Anima Chakraborty survives by eating liquid food without eating home-cooked rice cakes.

Dr. Billeswar Ballav from Hooghly said, “Our body needs energy, calories and nutrients to survive. The food we eat can be either liquid or chewed. No matter what food we eat, only if it contains nutrients. The normal process of our body, say breathing or digestive system or whatever it takes to survive, all the energy that the cells need, i.e. calories, if someone get that from liquid food, then there is no problem."

He uttered with an assurance that she is getting the nutrients she needs to survive from the tea or all the liquid things she consumes. As a result, she is healthy. This is not surprising. Suppose all the patients who are in coma or are sick for a long time are taking liquid through a rice tube for a long time, so they are surviving also.

Residents of the area said that they saw that an old lady named Anima Chakraborty was living a healthy and normal life without eating food. Seeing that, a resident of the area said that since I became aware of her, I have seen this old lady living without eating any solid food but only consuming liquids like tea and health drink. Village is on one hand very thrilled and on other hand very proud about the lady’s survival. They say that a person cannot live without eating for a day, but that old woman has been spending her days like this for a long time.

