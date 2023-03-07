In the world of Twitter, nothing catches anyone by surprise anymore. Well, the only exception to that rule seems to be a certain tech billionaire. An old photo of Elon Musk has resurfaced on Twitter and it’s going viral. In the photo, the Twitter CEO is seen battling it out with a sumo wrestler. While it is hard to say who was winning the fight going by the picture, one thing is sure – it’s a sight to behold. The old image was shared on Twitter by a user, and within minutes, it started causing quite a stir on the microblogging site. So much so that even Elon Musk reacted to it. With over five million views and still counting, it’s clear that people are enjoying the blast from the past.

The full story behind the photo still remains a mystery but Elon Musk chimed in with a little bit of information. Apparently, the battle was no easy feat for the Tesla CEO, who revealed that he suffered eight years of pain from a crushed disc, following the fight. In a tweet, Elon wrote, “~8 years of pain from a crushed disc."

As much as social media users were enjoying this showdown, many were scratching their heads. They wanted to know why did Elon Musk attempt to fight the Sumo wrestler in the first place and why he thought this was a good idea? Going by the comments, it is safe to say that the Internet wants to know what was the entire story behind this photograph. A Twitter user commented, “How did this seem a good idea at the time?"

“Why is Elon wearing a bathrobe instead of the usual Sumo attire? Clearly this hindered his performance," another tweet read.

Although, sumo wrestling seems right up Elon Musk’s alley, since the Twitter CEO is always up to something that leaves people flabbergasted. Like the time he went on to “hire" his dog as the new CEO of Twitter. This all began in December last year, when Musk said that he would only run the software and server teams after he finds “someone foolish enough" to take his place. This came in response to a poll he had run on the microblogging site about whether he should step down as the Twitter CEO. In the poll, 57.5 percent of the respondents made the response in the affirmative.

