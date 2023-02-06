No Indian wedding is complete without some energetic dance performances. At the peak of the wedding season, several videos of phenomenal dances performed on these happy occasions had gone viral. Although the season is nearing its end, the enthusiasm doesn’t seem to be dying down. Most recently, a video of a spirited 82-year-old shaking a leg to “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" at a function has taken the internet by storm. The gentleman’s moves are bound to leave you in awe (and with “aww" too). The video of the suit-clad man’s dance was posted on Instagram. The supers on the clip read, “my guy is 82 years old." While everyone around is seen swaying and bopping to the song, the old gentleman’s enthusiasm is just multiple levels higher. He matches the peppy beat of the hit track Abhi Toh party Shuru Hui Hai from Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s film Khoobsurat. The small jumps and quick hand movements are rather unique. The smile on his face adds an extra big helping of charm, too!

Check out the now-viral video here.

So far, the clip has garnered close to 5.7 million views.

Users on the app are marvelling at the zeal of the elderly man at such an age. The comments section is replete with fire and heart emojis of course. “Unbelievable energy at this age… hats off," said one person. “Wohoooo…he is dancing his heart out," said another. One comment read, “de didn’t just pass the vibe check, he topped in it."

The tireless dancer’s moves have also inspired many others on the platform. People are talking about how they wish to live their life to the fullest when they grow old, too. “This is how I wanna turn out when I get old," one person wrote. Another said, “grandpa is burning the floor…seekho youngsters."

Previously, a video of two elderly men performing a well-choreographed dance on the song, “Bade Miya Chote Miyan" had seen a similar rise to fame. Then too, social media users wholeheartedly appreciated their energy and great moves.

