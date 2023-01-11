83-Year-old Dadi From Pune is Carrom Champion and This Video Proves Why She's Called a Pro

Age is just a number and should never stop you from doing anything that you love and truly enjoy. Setting a prime example of this, an 83-year-old woman from Pune, Maharashtra won medals in the city’s carrom tournament and made her grandson proud. The man even shared a glimpse of the woman showcasing her skill on Twitter.

The grandson’s wholesome post has not gone viral on the internet. It has left social media users feeling inspired by the octogenarian and they are now leaving positive messages for her in the comments section of the man’s post.

Proud grandson Akshay Marathe posted a video of his grandmother whom he fondly calls ‘Aaji.’ She can be seen playing carrom like a pro. He also shared that the 83-year-old won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze medal in the singles category at the All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament in Pune.

The now-viral video was shared by Akshay Marathe on January 8. In the short clip, his grandmother, whom he fondly calls “Aaji", can be seen playing carrom like a pro. He captioned the post, “Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won gold in the doubles and bronze in the singles in Pune’s All-Magarpatta city carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands.”

Check out the video here-

The video garnered more than 10,000 views and attracted positive comments.

One user wrote, “Simply superb”.

Another user congratulated the woman. The comment read, “Very good and inspiring. Big Congratulations”!

One netizen called ‘Aaji’ an inspiration. She wrote, “Love to Aaji, she is an inspiration!”https://twitter.com/MattasNeetu/status/1612068124425084929?s=20&t=FQo4phiZG5RmSBStAhhaRw

Akshay also dropped a few photos from their carrom practice.

Check out the post below:

He captioned the photos, “We can take some credit for practising with her although Abhijeet Dipke and I got destroyed by Aaji, despite being paired with Pulkit.”

