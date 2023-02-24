A 10 feet alligator dragged a woman inside a lake in Florida. The 85-year-old woman identified to be Glorai Serge was walking with her leashed dog by the lake when the massive beast emerged out of the water and pounced at her. The incident took place on Monday, February 20, at a lake outside Spanish Lakes Fairways, which is a retirement community in Fort Pierce. The 85-year-old is reported to be killed during the incident.

The footage captured Serge trying to get her pooch away from the alligator’s jaw before the predator grabs and drags her into the lake. The elderly woman’s neighbour who witnessed the incident frantically called 911 for help. According to Inside Edition, it was 76-year-old Corole Thomas who tried to help Serge while explaining the frightening events to the 911 operator. “There’s a woman in the lake. The alligator’s got her," she said. But as Serge’s body began to become invisible from the water’s surface, the neighbour became more stressed. “I think she’s gone, oh my God," she frantically cried during the call.

Corole later explained she made an attempt to get a pole to try and pull the woman out of the water, however, she couldn’t make it in time. “There is no way I could have gotten to her sooner,’ the neighbour added. She claimed that she spoke to Serge’s friends who are extremely devastated after the horrifying incident. “It’s horrible for her family. It’s just horrible, horrible. And her friends, I spoke to a couple of her friends yesterday who are devastated," she continued.

The local residents told the portal that the predator was a neighbourhood fixture who they named Henry. The authorities have now warned residents to be careful about walking their pets near the lakes and ponds in the area. The 85-year-old woman’s body was recovered from the lake. The wildlife experts who were called to help at the scene also captured the alligator. Reportedly, the alligator, stationed at the bottom of the pond, was dragged outside by the experts. One of the officials who helped to capture the alligator said ‘it was a fat’ as a member literally had to sit on top of the reptile to restrain the predator.

