Most kids at the age of nine are just trying to figure out the world around them. David Balogun from Pennsylvania is different. While he does enjoy the usual hobbies of a kid his age, David also holds a high school diploma to flex on fellow nine-year-olds. He has now set the record to become the youngest student ever to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter, Harrisburg. He was only in third grade when he entered the program. If that was not enough, David is also a member of Mensa International. The largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world. The non-profit organization for people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardized IQ test.

“I realized that I [was] able to graduate at the age of ten or nine as long as I put the effort in, and with the help of my mom, dad, and, of course, Reach Cyber Charter School I was able to graduate," David Balogun told Fox43. The child prodigy went on to add, “I wanted to do it because I had the ability to do it. So why not use those abilities for the greater good?"

The nine-year-old is all ready to receive his official diploma in June along with the other graduates. He is also a step ahead of most students out there. David has already begun taking college-level courses. He has his eyes set on making a career in either engineering, chemistry, or software development.

According to the news portal, the CEO of Reach Cyber Charter School, Jane Swan said, “One of the important things in our charter is we have accelerated pacing. So, kids can go year-round and if they’re very smart and on-track and motivated like David, they can move ahead at their own individual pace."

When David Balogun is not proving himself to be a child prodigy, he is busy enjoying activities that regular nine-year-olds do. He enjoys playing baseball and karate and spends time with his parents and sister.

The only person younger than David to hold a high school diploma was Michael Kearney, reported The Guardian. He still holds the Guinness world record for the youngest high school graduate that he set when he was just six-year-old in 1990. He then went on to obtain master’s degrees at 14 and 18 and won more than $1m on gameshows.

