90,000 USD Concealed in Book, 2.5kg of Gold: Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Foreigners

On January 22 and 23, Mumbai airport customs seized foreigners in two separate cases. They caught hold of 90,000 USD concealed in books and over 2.5 kg of gold paste, respectively. According to ANI, both the passengers have been arrested by the Customs department after intercepting them at the airport. The video, shared by the authorities, shows officials running through the pages of a book and finding 100 dollar notes cloaked inside two books. Reportedly, they have seized a total of 73.5 lakhs INR from one of the flight passengers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this isn’t a rare case of Mumbai airport customs confiscating huge amounts and commodities from flyers. In November 2022, three Indian passengers, of a family, travelling to Dubai via Fly Dubai flight FZ 446 were obstructed in a targeted operation carried out by the Mumbai Air Intelligence Unit (AIU). They seized currency worth 4,97,000 USD (equivalent to approximately Rs. 4.1 crore) from the family members. The arrested accused were sent for judicial custody.

In a similar haul on October 27, the authorities apprehended two Indian passengers with gold priced over a crore melted in wax form. The accused had arrived from Dubai with the ‘gold wax’ wrapped around their legs, said the custom officials.

Recently, several bizarre techniques of passengers smuggling gold, money, drugs, etc., in the country have come into light after the custom officials successfully laid their hands on flyers trying to dupe them by carrying illegal goods in or out of India. From gold powder mixed with chocolate powder to cocaine concealed in buttons of a kurta, the list of such shocking and unusual smuggling methods is endless!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here